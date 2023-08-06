India Aims to Emerge as Global Semiconductor Leader

The recently concluded SemiconIndia 2023 conference in Gandhinagar showcased India’s determination to become a leading player in the global semiconductor industry. Union ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar and Ashwini Vaishnav reiterated India’s commitment to position itself as a leader in the next generation of chips by focusing on developing and owning intellectual property (IP).

To establish its presence in the semiconductor sector, the Indian government is actively promoting the setup of semiconductor fabrication plants, testing facilities, and packaging units. In January 2022, the government launched the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme, which invites domestic start-ups to develop and deploy semiconductor designs for integrated circuits and chipsets.

During the SemiconIndia conference, the government announced a collaboration with Arm, a leading semiconductor IP company. This collaboration grants Indian start-ups access to Arm’s portfolio of verified IP, tools, and training through the Arm Flexible Access for Start-ups program. Additionally, MeitY, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has approved seven start-ups for support under the DLI Scheme. These start-ups will focus on designing chips and IP cores for automotive, mobility, and computing sectors.

India is considering including domestic and international companies under the DLI Scheme to attract investment and foster research and testing collaborations. The Indian government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the DLI Scheme, as part of a larger Rs 76,000 crore scheme announced in December 2022. The response to the scheme has been positive, with several projects already underway.

By prioritizing semiconductor manufacturing and investment, India aims to make key electronic products like mobile phones and automobiles more affordable in the coming years. The country is determined to strengthen its domestic policies and create a favorable environment for semiconductor manufacturing, ultimately leading to the creation of high-end job opportunities.