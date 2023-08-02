India’s Ambition to Become a Geospatial Hub through Public-Private Partnership

India’s goal of becoming a geospatial hub may come to fruition through a public-private partnership (PPP), as proposed by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). This proposal suggests that the private sector can take on the responsibility of building, launching, and maintaining a constellation of earth observation satellites. The Indian government would act as an assured customer, providing funding for the project.

Earth observation satellites play a critical role in various sectors such as infrastructure planning, achieving sustainable goals, e-governance, weather prediction, climate monitoring, and disaster preparedness. As geospatial technology gains more mainstream prominence in India, there is an increasing demand for high-resolution data at more frequent intervals.

The geospatial economy in India is predicted to exceed Rs 63,000 crore by 2025, with an annual growth rate of 12.8%. This growth is expected to create employment opportunities for over 1 million individuals, primarily through geospatial startups.

To meet the growing demand for data, IN-SPACe proposes involving the private sector in building, launching, and maintaining the satellite constellation. The government would serve as an assured customer for the data obtained from these constellations. The PPP model would require joint funding from non-government enterprises and user government departments. It is important for participating industry players to clearly specify their revenue generation model.

The data requirements for this endeavor are divided into three major categories: very high-resolution data of 30cm or better, high-resolution data of 1 meter, and stereo data of 1 meter resolution. Through public-private collaboration, India aims to bolster its position as a geospatial hub and drive innovation in the sector.