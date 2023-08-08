Living on the Moon: Incus Tackles Waste through Sustainable Manufacturing

Living on the Moon presents numerous challenges for the human race. One of these challenges is the management of waste, as space missions have historically generated a significant amount of waste. Incus, an Austria-based company, aims to address this by recycling waste into useful parts, leaving no rubbish behind on the celestial rock.

To achieve this goal, Incus has developed a sustainable manufacturing approach. They utilize Laser Metal Melting (LMM), a method that involves melting and fusing powdered metal using a laser to create complex, lightweight, and high-performance parts. This approach not only minimizes waste but also conserves resources.

In addition to LMM, Incus focuses on employing additive manufacturing techniques, such as 3D printing, to further enhance their manufacturing process. By utilizing these advanced technologies, they can reduce material consumption, decrease production time, and optimize the overall efficiency of space mission operations.

By committing to sustainable manufacturing, Incus not only contributes to the preservation of vital resources but also offers cost-effective solutions for future space exploration. Their innovative methods pave the way for a more environmentally friendly and economically viable approach to building settlements on the Moon and beyond. With their approach, waste can be transformed into useful components, reducing the reliance on rare and expensive materials like titanium.

Living sustainably on the Moon is a crucial consideration for long-term space exploration. Incus’s efforts in waste management and sustainable manufacturing provide a promising step towards achieving this goal.