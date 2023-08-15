An Australian TikTok celebrity captures rare ‘headstand’ behavior of a humpback whale

An Australian TikTok celebrity recently filmed a remarkable behavior of a humpback whale known as a “headstand.” Brodie Moss, while kayaking in a transparent kayak, observed the tail of a whale suddenly emerging from the ocean’s surface. Amazed by the sighting, Moss captured the moment and shared the video on TikTok and YouTube.

In the video, Moss points out the fluted tail of the large humpback whale, almost motionless on the horizon. He notices a baby whale swimming around the tail and wonders about their behavior. He puts his camera underwater, revealing the calf gently resting its head near the adult whale, most likely its mother. The two whales can be heard singing to each other in the background.

This peculiar “tail-up” behavior, also known as “tail sailing,” has intrigued scientists for decades. The whale’s tail resembles a sail when it sticks up out of the water, and this behavior has been observed in humpbacks, gray whales, bowhead whales, and right whales. Moss did not specify where he filmed the footage, but he is a member of the YBS Youngbloods crew, a team that creates ocean media content on the coasts of Western Australia.

Similar tail sailing events have been documented in different parts of the world. A whale-watching business in Western Australia captured this behavior on camera in 2019 and 2020. Off the coast of Brazil, a long-term study between 1989 and 2000 recorded occasional tail sailing, with events ranging from a few seconds to as long as 12 minutes.

The behavior of tail sailing has been observed in single whales, mothers with calves, and even a pregnant female. It is speculated that the behavior may be related to resting, as humpback whales can sleep vertically in the water column. It could also serve as a mechanism for temperature regulation, with the highly vascularized tail potentially aiding in heat absorption or release.

Moss hopes that his recent footage will contribute to better understanding this unique behavior and assist scientists in further study.