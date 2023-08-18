Winners of the BMC Ecology and Evolution Image Competition Showcased Intersection Between Art and Science

A bright orange fungus growing on deadwood has been declared the winner of this year’s BMC Ecology and Evolution image competition. The photograph, taken by Cornelia Sattler from Macquarie University in Australia, captured the striking color of the orange pore fungus against the darkness of the Australian rainforest. Sattler, however, warned against merely appreciating its appearance, as the fungus is an invasive species that displaces other fungi and is spreading throughout the country.

The image competition aims to showcase the intersection between art and science. In addition to the overall winner, the competition recognizes winners in four other categories, allowing ecologists, evolutionary biologists, and paleontologists to celebrate their research creatively.

Roberto García-Roa from the University of Lund in Sweden won the Protecting Our Planet category with an image of beekeepers tending to a hive at a sustainable beekeeping project in Guinea. The project works to combat deforestation by encouraging locals to cultivate their own honey.

João Araújo from the New York Botanical Garden took home the award in the Plants and Fungi category for his photo of a fungus parasitizing the fruiting body of a zombie-ant fungus, which can compel infected ants to migrate to more favorable locations.

Victor Huertas from James Cook University in Australia won the Research in Action category with his image of an underwater remotely-operated vehicle being deployed in crystal-clear water at the Coral Sea Marine Park, Australia.

An image depicting an embryonic dinosaur developing within an egg dating back 72 to 66 million years ago won the Paleoecology category. The image was submitted by Jordan Mallon from the Candian Museum of Nature and created by Wenyu Ren from Beijing, China.

To view a selection of the winning and runner-up images, please refer to the gallery above. The competition not only recognizes outstanding photography but also promotes awareness and education on key sustainability issues through its partnership with Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative.