Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Working to Improve Understanding and Trust in Machine Learning

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are focused on providing scientists with a foundation in machine learning (ML) to increase their understanding and trust in ML models. The team’s project initially concentrated on feedstock materials optimization, resulting in the publication of two papers that explore the challenges materials scientists face when utilizing ML tools and how these tools function.

ML has proven successful in analyzing natural images, but when it comes to abstract scientific concepts, applying ML becomes more complex. Scientific data includes various types of data, such as graphs and microscopy images, making it difficult for scientists to comprehend and explain the ML process.

To address this issue, researchers are exploring explainable artificial intelligence (XAI), an emerging field that interprets complex ML models and provides insights into their functions. XAI tools employ visualizations that identify significant features within datasets and surrogate models that clarify intricate concepts. By utilizing XAI tools, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of ML processes and seamlessly integrate ML techniques into their scientific workflows.

Machine learning has been applied in over 50 projects in physical and life sciences, including battery development and the creation of structural components. These projects aim to decrease the time required for the development of new materials by using trained models to predict material properties prior to synthesis. This predictive capability helps save time spent on trial and error by ensuring that desired features are present.

For instance, ML can identify correlations between properties in a molecule, enabling scientists to enhance material strength through specific tweaks. At Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the team has leveraged ML to predict the strength performance of a modified powder without physically creating the modifications. By training a neural network on real scanning electron images and utilizing XAI, they were able to generate artificial images that demonstrated how smaller pieces of the powder would exhibit better strength characteristics.

Although ML is a valuable tool, it cannot replace the expertise of humans. Individual experts are required to interpret data and generate new scientific hypotheses. XAI tools offer an exciting avenue for research that enhances collaboration between humans and machines in scientific discovery.