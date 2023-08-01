CityLife

Smoke and Ash from Rossmoore Lake Wildfire Blow into Kamloops

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Overnight winds have caused smoke and ash from the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, located approximately 10 km south of Kamloops, to blow into the city. While there is no immediate threat to structures in Kamloops, Lac Le Jeune, or highway corridors, the forecast for hot, dry, and windy conditions over the coming days is expected to increase fire behavior.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire began on July 21 and covers an area of 2,721 hectares. It is currently classified as “out of control” by the BC Wildfire Service. Believed to have been ignited by lightning, the fire has moved closer to Kamloops and now sits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

To combat the fire, a team of 125 ground crews, eight helicopters, and 34 pieces of heavy equipment are actively working. Ground crews are using water to directly attack the blaze, while others focus on extinguishing hot spots and creating fire breaks. Structure protection crews have also been deployed to patrol priority areas and have been working through the night.

Although one structure has been destroyed, there is no current evacuation order in place. However, residents are advised to stay updated on the situation through EmergencyInfoBC.ca.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire is one of the 14 wildfires of note among the 357 active wildfires in the province. Efforts to combat the fire have included night operations conducted by Kamloops Fire, with a structure protection task force working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night to patrol priority areas and extinguish hot spots.

The BC Wildfire Service has been providing regular updates on their Twitter account, urging residents to stay informed.

