Lithium-ion Cells and the Search for New Cell Technologies

Lithium-ion cells are commonly used for storing energy in various mobile and stationary applications. However, the demand for higher energy and power densities, as well as safety concerns related to flammable liquid electrolytes, has prompted the exploration of new cell technologies.

One potential solution is the use of metallic lithium, which offers a high theoretical capacity and negative electrochemical potential. However, the use of metallic lithium comes with challenges. Repeated charging and discharging can result in the formation of dendrites, which are needle-shaped lithium structures that grow on the electrode surface. This can lead to the loss of active material and potential short circuits.

To address this issue, solid electrolytes (SE) can be employed to limit dendrite growth and enhance safety. Sulfide-based solid electrolytes have demonstrated high ionic conductivity of lithium ions and promising results. Nevertheless, there are still challenges to overcome, such as the use of pure lithium metal electrodes and the manufacturing-scale preparation of solid electrolyte layers.

Although the use of solid electrolytes helps mitigate some of the issues associated with liquid electrolytes, there are still concerns. Strong side reactions and active lithium consumption can still occur. Additionally, dendrite growth and the loss of contact between the electrolyte layer and the electrode are common problems, which limit the lifespan of cells that utilize lithium metal anodes and solid electrolytes.

To enhance the cycling behavior of lithium electrodes combined with solid electrolytes, various approaches are being explored. These include the utilization of lithium reservoir electrodes and anode-free electrodes. Current collectors, such as planar metal foils, stainless steel, aluminum, nickel, and carbon, can be employed on the negative electrode side.

Furthermore, coated current collectors like carbon-coated aluminum foils are also under investigation. However, further research is necessary to optimize the performance and stability of solid electrolytes in energy storage systems to enable mass production.