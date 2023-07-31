CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Potential of AI for Entrepreneurs: Unlock Efficiency and Reduce Costs

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
AI tools like ChatGPT have generated excitement, but their potential for entrepreneurs extends beyond that. According to a recent McKinsey survey, AI has the capacity to enhance business efficiency by up to 40% and reduce operational costs by 30%. However, harnessing these benefits may require diligent study.

To explore how AI can fit into your operations and reassess your business fundamentals, take advantage of the back-to-school season. A programming bundle called the 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle is currently being offered at a discounted price.

This bundle is designed for beginner programmers, making it accessible even if you lack technical expertise. It starts with a crash course in Python, consisting of 15 lessons. From there, you can progress to specialized courses on advanced coding and cybersecurity skills. These courses are taught by experienced professionals like Dr. Chris Mall, who holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and has extensive experience as a mobile developer.

Once you have a solid foundation in coding, you’ll have the opportunity to delve into Computer Vision and Deeper Learning with OpenCV and Python. This comprehensive course includes building 15 different projects, some of which may be applicable to your business.

By studying Python and incorporating AI into your operations, you can potentially save time, labor, and money. Don’t miss the Back-to-School Sale, where you can get the 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle for just $29.97. Take advantage of this deal and explore other offers included in the Back-to-School Collection.

Please note that prices are subject to change.

