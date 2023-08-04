Weather Conditions Could Impact SpaceX’s Upcoming Launch

Forecasters are predicting inclement weather that may affect SpaceX’s upcoming launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Starlink internet satellites. The launch window is scheduled to open at 8:22 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 6, and close at 12:25 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 7. However, there is only a 30% chance of a “go” for the launch due to the expected weather conditions.

Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station will host the launch. According to Space Launch Delta 45 forecasters, a deep southwesterly flow combined with above-normal atmospheric moisture and the development of a sea breeze will result in numerous showers and storms across the eastern portion of the Florida peninsula throughout the weekend.

As the launch window progresses, it is expected that thunderstorms will diminish or move offshore, leading to a gradual thinning of cloud cover. However, the uncertain weather conditions make it difficult to determine the exact conditions at the time of the launch.

If there is a 24-hour delay, the weather conditions for the launch will remain the same, with a 30% chance of a “go” at the opening of the window and an 80% chance of a “go” by the end.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry multiple Starlink internet satellites, which will be deployed along a southeastern trajectory. In addition, the rocket’s first stage will attempt to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This launch will mark the 40th launch of the year from the Space Coast, showcasing the increasing frequency of launches from this area.