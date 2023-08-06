Dealing with Cable Clutter Made Easy with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable

Having a tangled mess of cables on your desk is a frustrating experience. It seems inevitable when you have multiple devices that need to be charged. Fortunately, there is a solution that can simplify your charging setup – the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable.

This 5-foot cable is designed to be a convenient and neat solution for all your charging needs. It combines six different charging options into one cable, making it incredibly versatile. Whether you have a device that requires a USB to Lightning, USB-C, or microUSB connection, or if you need a USB-C to USB-C, Lightning, or microUSB option, the InCharge® X Max cable has got you covered.

Not only does this cable charge your devices, but it also offers fast charging capabilities. With support for 100W Ultra Fast Charging for USB-C to USB-C charging and 18W charging for iPhones, you can quickly power up your devices. Additionally, it provides data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps, ensuring efficient syncing and file transfers.

Durability is a key feature of the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable. It is constructed with high-quality materials including aramid fiber, braided copper wires, and TPU cable guards with nylon reinforcement. This ensures that the cable can withstand everyday use and last for a long time.

Say goodbye to cable clutter and simplify your charging setup with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable, currently available at a discounted price of $21.99, representing a 43% markdown from its original price. For even greater value, a two-pack is available for just $39.99, a 48% discount from its usual price.

Please note that prices are subject to change.