CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Streamline Your Charging Experience with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Streamline Your Charging Experience with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable

Dealing with cable clutter can be frustrating, especially when you have multiple devices that require individual cables. However, the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable offers a convenient and efficient solution.

This 5-foot cable features six charging options on a single keyring cable. It supports USB to Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB, as well as USB-C to USB-C, Lightning, and microUSB connections. With this cable, you can charge almost any device you own.

The InCharge® X Max stands out with its impressive charging capabilities. It supports 100W Ultra Fast Charging for USB-C to USB-C devices and offers 18W charging for iPhones. This means that you can power up your devices quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the cable supports data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps.

Not only is the InCharge® X Max cable functional, but it is also durable. It is made with aramid fiber, braided copper wires, and TPU cable guards with nylon reinforcement, ensuring that it can withstand everyday wear and tear.

Say goodbye to cable clutter and simplify your charging setup with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable. It is currently available at a discounted price of $21.99 (43% off) for a single cable and $39.99 (48% off) for a two-pack. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to streamline your charging experience.

Please note that prices are subject to change.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

How LAMEA is Leveraging Cloud Computing for Technological Advancements

Aug 6, 2023
News

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps: Unlocking the Potential of Digital Currencies in Everyday Life

Aug 6, 2023
News

How AI is Transforming Cancer Diagnostics in LAMEA

Aug 6, 2023

You missed

News

How LAMEA is Leveraging Cloud Computing for Technological Advancements

Aug 6, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

LeoStella Unveils LS-300 Satellite Platform to Meet Growing Demand

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

AI Concerns Extend Beyond Hollywood, New Poll Shows

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

LeoStella Unveils LS300 Satellite Bus for Commercial Radar Constellation

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments