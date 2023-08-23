Negging: The Controversial Dating Tactic That Some Women Secretly Enjoy

Negging. It’s a term coined by Pick-Up Artists (PUAs) to describe the act of making negative comments towards a woman in order to lower her self-esteem and pique her interest. While negging is often seen as manipulative and undesirable, there are women who admit to secretly enjoying it.

In an episode of Chicken Shop Date, Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, engages in banter with host Amelia Dimoldenberg, both of them teasing and poking fun at each other. Samantha Leach, author of The Elissas, realized in that moment that she was attracted to Healy’s negging. It made her realize that negging was her own toxic trait.

Negging is not a new phenomenon. Even before it had a name, people would tease and joke around in order to get a reaction. However, with the rise of platforms like TikTok, where women openly discuss their experiences with negging, it has become a well-known tactic.

For some women, negging can be seen as a form of intimacy-building banter. Jordana Abraham, co-founder of Betches and host of dating podcast U Up?, explains that it can create a sense of shared humor and bring two people closer by making fun of something in a light-hearted way.

One of the reasons why negging can be effective is that it requires effort and attention to detail. Instead of sending generic compliments to multiple people, picking out specific details from a person’s profile shows that you have taken the time to actually see and understand them.

Negging, when done well, can even be perceived as a backhanded compliment. It’s a way of saying “I’m attracted to you” while disguising it as an insult. Some women find this appealing and intriguing.

Despite its controversial nature, there are women who openly admit to being attracted to negging. Summer, a woman from Los Angeles, shares her experience of being “cold read” by a man who openly admitted to using PUA techniques. Despite his rude comments, she found herself drawn to him.

While negging may not be for everyone and can certainly be harmful if taken too far, it’s important to acknowledge that different people have different preferences. Some women may secretly enjoy the attention and challenge that negging presents.

Definitions:

– Negging: The act of making negative comments towards someone, typically in the context of dating, in order to lower their self-esteem and create a sense of intrigue.

– Pick-Up Artists (PUAs): Individuals who study and use tactics and techniques to attract and seduce potential partners.

Sources:

– The Cut (Original Article): Title – “Why Do Some Women Like Being Negged?”

– The New York Times: Author – Neil Strauss, Title – “This Is How Strauss-Kahn Seduced Women”

– TikTok: Social media platform where users share short videos.