Donald Trump’s Surprising Decision: Declining to Testify in Fraud Trial

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he will not testify in the $250 million civil fraud trial against him and his company. Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to make the announcement, stating that he has already testified to everything and has nothing more to add. Trump called the trial a “witch hunt” and alleged election interference by the Biden campaign. The trial, which has lasted two months and is entering its final week of testimony, had scheduled Trump as one of the final defense witnesses.

Trump’s decision not to testify was unexpected, as he had been expected to refute claims made by the New York Attorney General Letitia James that he overvalued his properties and net worth in order to obtain favorable loans. During his previous testimony, Trump launched attacks on James and the judge handling the case, Arthur Engoron.

James, unphased by Trump’s change of heart, stated that the trial had already proven that Trump committed financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, had also initially agreed to testify but later backed out, stating that there was no reason to waste time repeating his previous testimony.

Trump’s attorney, Chris Kise, criticized the judge for imposing an unconstitutional gag order and ignoring Trump’s testimony and that of the defense witnesses. Kise argued that there was no valid reason for Trump to testify further, as the defense had already demonstrated that there were no defaults, victims, or fraud in the case.

The decision not to testify came after an accounting expert hired by the defense testified that there was no evidence of fraud in the financial statements challenged by the Attorney General. The expert, Eli Bartov, an accounting professor at New York University, stated that there was no evidence of accounting fraud and that discrepancies in valuations were due to subjective definitions of value.

The trial is expected to conclude soon, with both sides expected to submit filings to the judge stating why they believe they have proven their cases. Closing arguments are scheduled for January 11, after which the judge will make a decision.