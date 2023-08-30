Revolutionizing Temperature Measurement with Photonic Sensors

Photonic thermometers, a type of temperature measurement technology that uses light, have the potential to revolutionize temperature monitoring. These sensors are faster, smaller, and more robust compared to traditional thermometers. By passing light into a structure sensitive to temperature, the light that comes out provides information about the temperature the sensor was exposed to.

These tiny thermometers, along with other photonic sensors that measure strain, humidity, acceleration, and more, could be embedded into structures like buildings or bridges during construction. This would allow engineers to obtain valuable information about how the structure forms and predict its long-term performance.

However, a challenge researchers face is how to effectively interrogate these photonic sensors, or put light in and get light out. Traditional methods using lasers to create each frequency of light are difficult, slow, expensive, and bulky.

In a recent study published in Optics Letters, researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have successfully designed and tested a faster interrogation method using a dual frequency comb system. This technique, previously used for measuring greenhouse gases, has not been employed with photonic thermometers before. The experiment brings them closer to commercializing this technology.

Compared to traditional methods, the dual-comb system can interrogate these sensors between 10 and 1,000 times faster. Additionally, it can support multiple photonic sensors simultaneously, further reducing the size and cost of the system.

To use a photonic thermometer, researchers input light of various wavelengths into a fiber optic cable, which interacts with a sensor. The interaction depends on the temperature, and the researchers can determine the temperature by analyzing the light for specific wavelengths. Traditional methods involve sweeping the laser, generating different wavelengths one at a time and comparing them to a standard for accuracy.

The team at NIST achieved faster measurements by using frequency combs, which consist of laser light with equally spaced wavelengths. This approach eliminates the need for sweeping the laser, making it more accurate when measuring rapid temperature changes.

In conclusion, the development of faster and more efficient interrogation methods for photonic sensors, such as the dual frequency comb system, brings us closer to a future where these sensors can be integrated into structures for real-time and accurate temperature monitoring.

Sources: Optics Letters, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)