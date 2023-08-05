Improving User Experience for the Chat-GPT Plugin

A new feature is being developed to enhance the user experience of the Chat-GPT plugin. This plugin allows users to generate charts using the capabilities of Chat-GPT. It has an API endpoint that accepts JSON data and provides two URLs in return. One URL leads to a static image of the generated chart, while the other URL leads to an interactive version.

To address privacy concerns, the data is not stored on the plugin. Instead, it is embedded within the URLs, making the URLs quite lengthy. However, the use of long URLs diminishes the user experience of the plugin. Typing out the markdown, including the long URLs, can be time-consuming, taking up to 30 seconds.

Efforts are underway to improve this issue. One approach being considered is to prompt the plugin system to generate markdown with placeholders. These placeholders would dynamically replace the actual values obtained from the response. For example, the markdown could include a placeholder syntax for the chart image: ![Image of a chart]({{response.data.imageUrl}}).

Implementing this feature would considerably speed up the generation of a usable response, especially when the API data does not require any rewriting. It would significantly enhance the overall user experience of the Chat-GPT plugin.