Improving Efficiency and Modularity of Large-scale Pretrained Language Models

Large-scale pretrained language models (LLMs) like OpenAI GPT, Flan-T5, and LLaMA have made significant advancements in natural language processing (NLP). However, the computational efficiency and memory utilization challenges during fine-tuning due to their large parameter size need addressing.

To tackle these issues, the technique known as Low-Rank Adaptation (LoRA) has emerged as an effective solution. LoRA speeds up training by reducing memory and computation requirements through fixing the parameters of the main model (LLM) and learning a complementary module for task-specific performance.

While previous research has focused on the efficiency gains of LoRA, little attention has been given to the modularity and composability of LoRA modules. It is crucial to investigate whether LoRA modules can efficiently generalize to unknown problems.

A team of researchers from Sea AI Lab, Washington University, and Allen Institute for AI have leveraged the modularity of LoRA for flexible performance on novel challenges. Their approach allows LoRA modules to be automatically assembled without human intervention or specialized knowledge by arranging suitable LoRA modules with a few samples from previously unrecognized tasks.

The team evaluated their approach using the industry-standard BBH benchmark, with Flan-T5 as the underlying LLM. The results demonstrated the effectiveness of their few-shot LoraHub learning process in composing LoRA modules for novel tasks. The approach achieved comparable performance to few-shot, in-context learning while significantly reducing inference costs.

The learning technique takes a gradient-free approach to generate the coefficients of LoRA modules and requires only a small number of inference steps. It can be executed on a CPU-only computer, making it highly accessible.

The researchers envision creating a platform where trained LoRA modules can be easily shared, accessed, and applied to new tasks. This would facilitate the development of a library of reusable LoRA modules with a wide range of features. The team is also working on dynamically composing LoRA nodes to further enhance the capabilities of LLMs.