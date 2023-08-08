Using Therapeutic Chatbots to Improve Pain Management in Australia

Chronic pain is a prevalent healthcare issue in Australia, prompting many individuals to seek medical assistance for its treatment. While chronic pain often cannot be cured, there is a need for education, exercise, and other interventions to manage the condition. As a result, researchers from different institutions in Australia have turned their attention to the potential use of therapeutic chatbots to enhance communication between individuals suffering from chronic pain and healthcare professionals.

One specific chatbot, known as Dolores, has been developed with a unique feature that allows users to visually depict their pain through drawings and sketches. This innovative approach aims to improve communication and facilitate personalized pain management through education and data reporting. Dolores prompts users for more information, asks follow-up questions, and tailors its responses based on the user’s age and language abilities.

To ensure privacy and ethics, Dolores operates on a knowledge base and conversation flow created by occupational, speech, and physiotherapists. The chatbot facilitates a “pain history interview” where users can describe their pain, discuss the impact it has on their daily lives, and express their understanding of treatment options. Users can respond using speech, typing, or drawing, and Dolores generates a transcript that can be shared with medical professionals.

The response to Dolores has been positive, with patients from various age groups finding it beneficial. The chatbot is soon expected to be integrated into a comprehensive chronic pain intervention platform. This integration aims to address communication challenges faced by individuals with diverse needs, including children and those with language disorders. Ultimately, the therapeutic chatbot hopes to contribute to more effective pain management strategies in Australia.