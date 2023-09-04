Amazon Offers Discounts on Laptops for Students Starting University

As students in Scotland prepare to start their university studies, many are on the lookout for affordable and reliable laptops. Amazon is currently offering deals on Windows devices from top brands like HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, with savings of up to £500. One of the highly recommended options is the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, which has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of five.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is currently on sale for £549, down from £629, saving customers £80. Reviews on Amazon highlight the sleek look and user-friendly experience of the laptop. Users praise its great sound and display quality, as well as its lightweight design, making it perfect for traveling.

Customers have compared the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 to other laptops and found it to be the best in terms of keyboard comfort and aesthetic appeal. While it may not meet Apple’s display standards, it outperforms a 2017 iMac in terms of productivity. Users also recommend updating the laptop to Windows 11 for smooth operation.

In addition to the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, Amazon has other laptop options suitable for university students. For more laptop deals, visit the Amazon website. Stay up-to-date with the latest shopping news by signing up for our daily newsletter.

Tech Deal of the Week: Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently 34 percent off in the website’s end-of-summer sale. This streaming stick is hailed as a “game-changer” and offers faster app starts and smoother navigation compared to previous models. It supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and more.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, originally priced at £64.99, is now available for £42.99, saving customers £22. Customers appreciate the device’s exceptional streaming performance and high-quality display. They describe it as an absolute game-changer in terms of streaming media.

If you’re in need of a smart watch and want a great deal, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a fantastic option. Purchase it now on Amazon and enjoy an enhanced streaming experience.

Sources:

– Amazon (www.amazon.co.uk)