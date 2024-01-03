A Teenager Makes History: Becomes the First Person to Beat the NES Version of Tetris

Summary: In a landmark achievement, thirteen-year-old Willis “Blue Scuti” Gibson has accomplished what was once considered impossible – he has successfully completed the NES version of Tetris. Previously believed to be unconquerable, the game has been a challenge even for the most dedicated fans. However, Blue Scuti’s remarkable feat has proven that determination and innovative techniques can overcome the seemingly insurmountable.

In recent years, the Tetris community has seen significant advancements in gameplay thanks to the introduction of a technique called “rolling.” This groundbreaking technique, achieved by utilizing the bottom of the controller, has revolutionized the way the game is played and has led to a host of new world records.

The journey to victory was not without obstacles. As players delved deeper into unexplored levels, they discovered corrupted colors, leading to blocks that were almost indistinguishable from the background. These dark hues were aptly named “Charcoal” and “Dusk” by the Tetris community.

An in-depth investigation into the game revealed that reaching level 155 could result in a game crash, creating a new kill screen – a term used to describe a corrupted screen that prevents players from progressing. It was during a thrilling encounter between Blue Scuti and the reigning Classic Tetris world champion, Justin “Fractal” Yu, that Blue Scuti ultimately triumphed. Despite missing the initial crash point, his determination prevailed, and he reached the highly sought-after kill screen in level 157.

This historic accomplishment has invigorated the Tetris community, sparking a renewed passion to explore the game’s uncharted territories. It has been theorized that, if players can navigate the growing number of crash points, it is possible to reach level 255, which features a distinct red color scheme. Surpassing this level would bring players full circle to Level 0, marking the true culmination of Tetris’ challenges and a return to its origins.

