India’s Crucial Role in the Semiconductor Sector

India’s emergence as a trusted and resilient partner in the semiconductor sector is crucial for the world, according to a Union minister. The recent chip shortage, caused by supply chain disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the COVID pandemic, and increased demand for chips in various industries, has highlighted the importance of India’s participation in the semiconductor sector.

The semiconductor sector plays a significant role in industries such as automotive, IoT, computers, mobile phones, and telecommunications. To meet the growing demand for chips, it is crucial for India to establish itself as a reliable player in this sector.

The minister emphasized the need for India to focus on research and development, innovation, and building a robust semiconductor ecosystem. By doing so, not only would India strengthen its position in the global semiconductor market, but it would also contribute to the country’s economic growth and technological advancements.

India has been taking initiatives to boost its semiconductor industry, such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. This scheme provides incentives to companies for manufacturing semiconductors and other electronic components within India. These initiatives are aimed at attracting investment and stimulating domestic manufacturing capabilities in the semiconductor sector.

