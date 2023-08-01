Impact of Generative AI on the Job Market

By 2030, generative AI technology is expected to eliminate low-wage jobs in the food industry and customer service, according to a recent McKinsey report. Jobs earning less than $38,000 a year are particularly vulnerable, with a 14 times higher likelihood of being affected. This shift is driven by the increasing transition of roles from in-person to online and remote work, as well as the growing demand for delivery jobs.

Two key advancements in generative AI that are expected to replace these roles are fast food kiosks and AI-powered chatbots. Fast food kiosks can operate with fewer employees, resulting in streamlined operations and cost reductions. AI-powered chatbots can provide swift and personalized responses to customer inquiries by quickly retrieving relevant information. These applications of AI enhance efficiency and decrease expenses for companies in the food and customer service sectors.

While the impact of AI extends beyond low-wage jobs, the report suggests that around 30% of hours worked in the U.S. labor market could be automated by 2030. This shift may potentially affect approximately 12 million workers in declining industries, requiring them to switch jobs within the next seven years.

However, higher-wage jobs that demand a college degree, such as those in STEM, creative industries, and business or legal professions, are expected to undergo transformation rather than elimination. Generative AI has the potential to assist professionals in these fields by enhancing productivity and streamlining tasks, enabling them to focus on more valuable and specialized work.

To adapt to these changes, employees will need to reskill and acquire new skills. This includes developing technological proficiency to engage with emerging technologies and optimize work processes. Additionally, social and emotional skills will be in high demand, such as empathy and genuine human interaction, which cannot be replicated by AI.

While the impact of generative AI on the job market may seem significant, it is important to note that approximately 9 million people have already transitioned to new jobs during the pandemic, showcasing an increasing adaptability to change. The future job market is expected to offer higher-wage positions that require higher levels of education to meet the evolving needs of the AI era.