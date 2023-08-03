The Role of Generative AI in Education

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing classrooms and impacting the way students complete assignments. This technology, utilized by programs like Midjourney, Wellsaid Labs, and ChatGPT developed by OpenAI, enables the production of written, visual, and audio responses to prompts.

Recognizing the importance of generative AI in education, Ashland University has taken a proactive approach to address its implications. Rather than avoiding or banning it, the university has chosen to embrace this transformative technology, understanding its potential to alter the daily routines and responsibilities of educators.

Katy Major, an instructional designer and adjunct English professor at Ashland University, has been actively involved in exploring how generative AI can be integrated into the classroom. Through organized events and discussions, faculty members have had the opportunity to understand and address the concerns surrounding the use of AI in education. Major stresses the necessity of preparing students for success with generative AI while also addressing concerns about academic integrity and ethical use.

To tackle these concerns, Major and Maura Grady, head of AU’s English composition program, have proposed an addition to the academic integrity policy that specifically addresses the submission of AI-generated content as original work. The faculty senate will review and vote on this policy change in September.

Ashland University is devoted to providing comprehensive training to faculty members on AI, with a particular focus on integrating it into teaching methods. The upcoming faculty college and learning communities will feature presentations on AI use in the classroom. However, the decision to utilize AI ultimately rests with individual faculty members and departments.

As generative AI continues to advance, universities like Ashland are recognizing the need to adapt and prepare students and faculty for the changes it brings. By embracing these new technologies and establishing appropriate guidelines, an ethical and successful transition in the use of AI in education can be ensured.