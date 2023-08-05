The Impact of ChatGPT on Copywriters and Ghostwriters

The advent of ChatGPT, an AI language model, has brought about significant changes for copywriters and ghostwriters who rely on writing for their income. One such individual is Sharanya Bhattacharya from Kolkata, who has experienced the direct consequences of this shift. Previously working as a copywriter and ghostwriter for a creative agency, Sharanya relied on her earnings to support herself and her mother.

However, since the introduction of ChatGPT, Sharanya noticed a drastic decline in her workload. Previously, she would write multiple articles per week, but now, she is only able to secure one or two assignments per month. Despite seeking clarification from her former employers, she received no clear explanation for the decline. It is suspected that businesses are opting for the AI model as a cost-cutting measure, leading to fewer opportunities for human writers.

The sudden reduction in work had a devastating impact on Sharanya and her family. Her income, which was once able to support their needs, plummeted by 90%. This financial strain forced them to make lifestyle adjustments just to cover basic necessities. Furthermore, Sharanya experienced emotional distress, including anxiety, a sense of being lost, and even panic attacks.

Sharanya strongly believes in the unique value that human-created work brings compared to AI-generated content. She envisions a future where humans and AI collaborate harmoniously, leveraging their respective strengths to achieve better results. By supporting human creativity and skills, AI can be seen as a valuable asset rather than a complete replacement.

Sharanya’s story is not an isolated incident but a reflection of the experiences of many others impacted by the disruptive force of AI. As the AI revolution continues to shape industries globally, it is crucial to recognize the human impact caused by these technological advancements.