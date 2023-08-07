The explosive launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022 has sparked discussions about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs. Two significant reports released in July shed light on the potential job displacement caused by AI.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development reported that 27% of jobs are at high risk of automation. Similarly, Pew Research found that 19% of American workers are in jobs most exposed to AI, where important activities could be replaced or assisted by AI.

In a poll on Americans’ perspectives on AI and jobs, it was revealed that half of Americans believe AI is important for America’s future economic success. However, while Americans are confident that AI won’t take their own jobs, they are concerned about its impact on other people’s jobs.

When asked about their worries regarding AI displacing Americans’ jobs in general, four out of five Americans expressed some level of concern. Concerning their own job displacement, three out of five Americans were not worried at all. These findings align with a separate survey conducted by the Center for Growth and Opportunity, in which three out of four Americans believed their job would still exist in 30 years.

While automation and robotics, which sometimes qualify as AI, have been known to displace workers in repetitive tasks, the introduction of generative AI like ChatGPT exposes creative and intellectual jobs to potential displacement. According to the aforementioned Pew research, professional, scientific and technical services; finance, insurance, and real estate; and public administration are the job categories most exposed to AI.

Americans believe that journalism and customer service are the jobs most likely to be impacted negatively by AI compared to other industries. However, it is important to note that new technologies often lead to job creation and increased productivity.

Overall, Americans approach AI with a combination of confidence and awareness. While they are not worried about their own jobs being displaced, they acknowledge the potential uses and applications of AI across various fields. It is crucial for policymakers and journalists to provide accurate analysis and information about AI to help the public navigate the evolving landscape of AI in the economy.