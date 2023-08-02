Generative AI: A Growing Technology in Business

Generative AI, also known as gen AI, is an emerging technology that is gaining popularity in the business world. According to a recent report by McKinsey, one-third of organizations are already using gen AI regularly in at least one business function. However, the report highlights that organizations are still in the process of learning how to manage the risks associated with generative AI.

While early adopters are experiencing the benefits of gen AI, there is still room for growth and adoption. Gen AI is still in its early stages compared to other AI tools, as its adoption has not significantly increased. The report suggests that organizations need to actively mitigate the risk of inaccuracy associated with gen AI.

A survey conducted by McKinsey involved 1,684 participants from various regions, industries, company sizes, functional specialties, and tenures. Despite being relatively new, many respondents have already experimented with gen AI tools and anticipate its revolutionary capabilities.

The technology sector and North America have reported the highest usage of gen AI. Marketing, sales, product development, and customer care are the primary business functions where generative AI tools are being used, focusing on areas that provide the most value.

However, the survey reveals that only 21% of companies with AI adoption have established policies for gen AI use in their work. Additionally, there is a lack of focus on addressing AI-related risks, with only 32% of respondents actively addressing the risk of inaccuracy associated with gen AI.

Although gen AI tool usage is increasing, it is not driving overall AI adoption significantly. The survey found that AI adoption remains steady at 55% of the organizations surveyed, with limited adoption in multiple business functions. Product and service development, along with service operations, are the most common functions where AI adoption is observed.

Despite this, AI is delivering value for businesses across various functions, and respondents are planning to increase their AI spending in the future. Over two-thirds of the participants expect their organizations to invest more in AI over the next three years.

In conclusion, gen AI is a technology with great potential that is gradually being adopted by businesses worldwide. While its benefits are being recognized, organizations are still working towards managing its risks effectively and expanding its adoption in various business functions.