Sam Barlow Confirms Immortality Coming to PS5

Sam Barlow, the creator of Immortality, has confirmed that he is working on bringing the interactive movie game to PS5. This announcement came in response to a fan’s inquiry on Twitter, where Barlow simply stated, “working on it”. The game was originally released on PC and Xbox Series X|S, receiving critical acclaim with a Metacritic rating of 88.

Immortality is the latest addition to Barlow’s portfolio of interactive movie games, following the success of Her Story and Telling Lies. Like its predecessors, Immortality involves scouring through film footage to uncover clues and unravel the plot. However, it takes the concept further by connecting the narratives of three different movies.

In a review posted by our sister site Pure Xbox, Immortality was hailed as a “cinematic masterpiece”, attaining a perfect 10/10 rating. The review praised the game’s top-notch acting, brilliant writing, and a core mechanic that was both complex and executed with style and grace. The intuitive controls were also commended for immersing players into their respective roles.

With the confirmation of Immortality’s arrival on the PS5, fans of the game can look forward to experiencing the captivating story and gameplay on Sony’s latest console. Whether you’ve played it before or are new to the game, Immortality promises to offer an enthralling cinematic experience that will keep players engaged.

