Nothing’s CMF Brand Unveils Affordable Smartwatches and Earbuds

Nothing, the tech company known for its minimalist design, continues to make waves with its product releases. After introducing the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing OS 2 for the Phone (1), the company has now launched its CMF brand. CEO Carl Pei has promised that CMF will focus on accessibility and affordability. Early details about the brand’s first slate of products, including smartwatches and earbuds, have leaked online, with a scheduled release date in about a month’s time.

The CMF brand’s first foray into cheap tech includes the “Watch Pro” and the “Buds Pro.” Both devices feature an orange color scheme and a cut-down aesthetic to match Nothing’s minimalistic approach. The leaked marketing banners reveal that the Watch Pro will have a 1.96-inch AMOLED always-on display with a 50Hz refresh rate. It promises up to 13 days of battery life with the always-on display turned off. The watch will come with 100 watch faces to choose from and will not run Google’s Wear OS.

The Watch Pro will include a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and support Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction. It is priced at roughly $55 in India, indicating that Nothing is targeting the ultra-cheap device market. As for the Buds Pro, priced at around $42, they will feature “ultra bass technology” and offer up to 45 dB of active noise cancellation. The earbuds are expected to last for approximately 11 hours on a single charge.

Both the Watch Pro and Buds Pro are scheduled for release on September 26, just two months after the introduction of the CMF brand. CEO Carl Pei’s decision to start with a budget smartwatch suggests that Nothing is testing the waters to see if there is a demand for its wearable products. With its focus on accessibility and affordability, Nothing aims to entice users with its quality yet reasonably priced smartwatches and earbuds.

