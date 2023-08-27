Solar Orbiter Mission Captures Snapshots of Small Jets on the Sun

The Solar Orbiter mission, a joint effort between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), has provided new insights into the activity happening on the sun’s surface. Recently, the mission captured images of small jets on the sun, also known as “picoflares.”

Picoflares are small eruptions of energy that occur on the sun’s surface. They are much smaller than the more well-known solar flares, but can still have significant effects on solar activity. These picoflares release bursts of intense heat and energy, contributing to the overall dynamics of the sun.

The Solar Orbiter mission’s images of these picoflares provide scientists with valuable data about the sun’s behavior and help deepen our understanding of the processes happening on its surface. By studying these small jets, researchers can gain insights into the magnetic fields and plasma dynamics that drive solar activity.

These images were captured using the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument aboard the Solar Orbiter spacecraft. The EUI is designed to observe the sun in extreme ultraviolet light, allowing scientists to study the sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona, where picoflares occur.

With these snapshots, scientists can study the formation and evolution of picoflares, as well as their relationship to larger solar eruptions. This information is crucial for predicting and understanding space weather, which can impact satellite communications, power grids, and other technological systems on Earth.

The Solar Orbiter mission is ongoing, and scientists are eagerly awaiting more data and images from this groundbreaking mission. These images act as a window into the dynamic and complex nature of our closest star, helping us unlock its secrets and better understand our place in the universe.

Sources:

– ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI Team; acknowledgement: Lakshmi Pradeep Chitta, Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

– NASA Solar Orbiter: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/solar-orbiter/index.html