Custom PC Builder Creates Unique Starfield Themed PC

A YouTuber known as modsbyben has recently unveiled an impressive Starfield themed PC, making my own computer suddenly seem a bit lackluster. While my computer may be powerful on the inside, it lacks the aesthetic appeal of modsbyben’s creation.

In a video showcasing his latest custom build, modsbyben reveals that he collaborated with AMD and Bethesda to create a one-of-a-kind PC for Quakecon. The build features a Starfield themed GPU that perfectly complements the design of the upcoming video game.

The concept behind modsbyben’s creation was to make the computer feel like it belonged in the game’s environment. The result is a PC that resembles a friendly robotic character, adding a unique touch to the typical computer design.

Watching the video detailing the entire building process is not only informative but also quite relaxing, unless you find yourself feeling envious that you can’t get one for yourself.

Aside from the custom PC, an official Starfield bomber jacket was also showcased this week, adding another item to the collection of Starfield merchandise. Together with the collector’s edition watch, owning this PC would complete the ultimate Starfield fan setup.

Starfield will be released on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. However, players who pre-order the premium edition can get early access starting from September 1. Additionally, players can also obtain Starfield for free by purchasing select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or gaming systems that include both.

For those who prefer to wait, Starfield will be available on Game Pass on the day of release.