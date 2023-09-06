CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Boost Your Wi-Fi Speed with This Simple Trick

Gabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
Are you tired of slow internet speeds? Well, here’s a top tip from Wi-Fi experts at Intel that could help you out. According to their wireless advice page, a small adjustment could make a big difference in your Wi-Fi speed.

The tip is simple: minimize the number of solid objects between your Wi-Fi access point’s antenna and the device experiencing low speeds. By moving your device or antenna just an inch to one side, you can bypass multiple obstructions and improve your internet speed significantly.

Certain household objects, especially those made of metal, can negatively affect your Wi-Fi speed if they are too close to your router. This is because your router emits electromagnetic radio waves, which can be absorbed by metal objects, weakening the strength of your Wi-Fi signal.

To optimize your Wi-Fi speed, it is best to place your router in an open space away from any obstructions. Avoid covering it for aesthetic reasons, as this can slow down your internet connection and also risk overheating your router. Similar to a computer, your router device needs proper ventilation to function optimally.

Additionally, keeping your router off the ground, if possible, can improve its performance, as it reduces the potential for interference from surrounding objects. Elevating your router also helps to provide better coverage throughout your home.

By implementing these simple adjustments, you can potentially enhance your Wi-Fi speed, allowing for smoother and faster internet browsing and streaming experiences.

Gabriel Botha

