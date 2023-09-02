Your Internet Slows Down When It Rains, But Not for the Reasons You Think

If you’ve ever noticed that your internet connection slows down when it’s raining outside, you’re not alone. However, it’s not the rain itself that directly affects your broadband speed, but rather human behavior during bad weather.

According to experts from Edith Cowan University, when it rains, more people tend to stay indoors or work from home. This leads to an increase in network usage as more individuals are consuming the limited available bandwidth. As a result, there is a perceived slowdown in internet speed.

Additionally, extreme weather like storms can have other consequences on your internet connection. Heavy rain or wind can damage overhead cables that supply broadband to your area. This physical damage can impact the WiFi connection, causing slower speeds.

Another factor to consider is poor connections at the central internet exchange. Stormy weather can disrupt these connections, leading to a decrease in internet speed.

It’s important to note that the rain itself does not directly interfere with your router’s wireless signal. This means that even during heavy rain, your WiFi connection can remain stable as long as the physical infrastructure supporting it is not affected by the weather.

In conclusion, while rain and bad weather may cause a temporary slowdown in your internet speed, it is primarily due to increased network usage by people staying indoors and potential physical damage to cables. So, the next time it rains and your internet seems slower, it’s not the rain’s fault, but rather the result of human behavior and infrastructural challenges.

