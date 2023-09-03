“World’s Coolest Job” Offers Opportunity to Travel the Globe with Millionaire Entrepreneur

Matthew Lepre, a self-made millionaire and e-commerce king, is offering a unique opportunity for someone to join him on his globetrotting adventures as his personal assistant. The chosen candidate will have the chance to stay in luxury hotels, visit exotic destinations, and ride in supercars while earning a £30,000 salary.

The role entails assisting Matthew with his busy schedule, including delivering business lectures to his clients around the world and managing administrative tasks and travel arrangements. Applicants do not require previous experience, only a valid passport. Matthew previously hired a personal assistant in 2018, and now, due to his expanding businesses, is in need of additional assistance.

Matthew and his team at the Ecom Warrior Academy have already traveled to over thirty countries in the past five years, including the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, USA, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Cyprus, and Greece. If you have a passion for travel, can be spontaneous, and pay attention to detail, this could be the perfect job for you.

The successful candidate can expect to keep up with Matthew’s jet-set lifestyle, but all expenses for luxury trips will be covered, and the assistant will receive generous compensation and health benefits. Matthew’s Instagram page provides a glimpse into the lavish experiences that await the lucky candidate.

Matthew, who has founded four successful online businesses, hopes to share his knowledge and inspire others to live life on their own terms. He has overcome humble beginnings and childhood struggles, and his ambition and drive have propelled him to become a respected figure in the e-commerce industry.

This opportunity is not only a chance to travel the world but also an opportunity to work closely with a self-made millionaire and gain invaluable experience in the business world. So, if you’re ready to embark on an extraordinary journey, apply now for the “world’s coolest job” with Matthew Lepre.

Sources: The Sun, The Sun