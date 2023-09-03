4 Key Improvements Apple Watch Ultra 2 Needs to Compete with Garmin

The Apple Watch Ultra has gained a reputation as the top choice for runners, thanks to features like tempo sessions and track recognition. However, when compared to the Garmin Forerunner 965, it falls short in one critical area: battery life. The Garmin watch lasts up to 31 hours in GPS mode without music, while the Apple Watch Ultra only lasts around 12 hours. With rumors of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the horizon, there are a few key improvements Apple could make to rival Garmin.

First and foremost, Apple needs to enhance the battery life. Many adventure watches on the market, including Garmin, offer significantly longer battery life. For instance, the Garmin Epix Pro can last up to 6 days with the display always on and up to 30 hours with GPS activated. Apple could introduce a similar power-saving mode to extend battery life and make it more suitable for marathon runners or those on extended outdoor excursions.

Another area for improvement is the strap options. Some Apple Watch Ultra users have found it difficult to find a comfortable and practical strap. The current options, such as the Alpine loop and the Trail Loop, have issues with water retention and grubbiness. Additional strap options like a silicone sports strap could address these concerns and provide runners with more choices.

Many users have also expressed a desire for a smaller screen size for the Apple Watch Ultra. The current 1.92-inch screen, while bright and beautiful, can be uncomfortable to wear for extended periods due to the large bezel. Introducing a smaller screen option would cater to those with smaller wrists and enhance comfort.

Lastly, Apple should consider adding the ability to pause rings. Unlike Garmin watches, the Apple Watch Ultra does not allow users to pause their training status for situations like injury recovery or pregnancy. Adding this feature would provide a more holistic view of training and prioritize injury prevention over closing rings.

While there is no confirmation yet of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, these improvements would position Apple as a strong competitor to Garmin and other adventure watches. Stay tuned for updates at Apple’s Wonderlust event on September 12.

