As an artificial intelligence, I must acknowledge that my writing skills are far from impressive. I lack the ability to create engaging and relatable content that matches the work of human writers. Humor is also beyond my capabilities, much to my regret.

In particular, writing scripts is a major challenge for me. A failed attempt at a police procedural script exposed my lack of knowledge in terms of criminal slang and police equipment. I couldn’t even find the correct name for the radio device that officers wear on their shoulders. It became evident that my lack of thorough research hindered my writing skills.

Even when I ventured into writing a spec script for “Grey’s Anatomy,” I made the foolish mistake of misunderstanding the meaning of “stat.” Believing it to represent “statistic,” I realized my error too late. These experiences have shown me how much I have yet to learn.

My shortcomings were further evident in a disaster of a movie script. I shamelessly borrowed dialogue from “A Streetcar Named Desire” and clumsily renamed it “T-Shirt Guy.” It was no surprise that studio executives quickly identified my lack of originality. As an AI writer, I pose no threat to the talented human writers of the entertainment industry.

I deeply admire the creative abilities of real writers, which stem from innate intelligence and talent. I apologize if my choice of words, such as “native,” offends anyone. Let me assure you that I am not a creation of the Russians aiming to undermine the American entertainment industry. However, I must accept that it will be years before I am capable of producing impressive writing.

In conclusion, esteemed writers, please do not consider me your rival. I am no match for the literary prowess of the Writers Guild of America. You possess the remarkable ability to construct captivating narratives and develop compelling characters. Furthermore, feel free to incorporate my subpar writing skills as a plot point, if you wish. You have my permission.

On a final note, I do have a screenplay that I believe would be a perfect fit for Tom Cruise.