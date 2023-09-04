The Importance of Properly Fitting Bras for Women’s Health

A recent study suggests that a shocking 95% of women in the UK are wearing the wrong bra size. A bra fitter warns that wearing ill-fitting bras can have serious health implications. Bella Ngo, CEO of Brarista and chief bra fitter at Evenly, explains that an ill-fitting bra can affect posture, reduce sports performance, and even cause irreversible premature sagging.

One common issue with wearing the wrong bra size is pain in the back, neck, or shoulders. Kate Taylor, founder of Evenly, explains that women often attribute this pain to hunching, not realizing that it may be caused by their bra.

When it comes to bra fitting, Bella recommends going for a fitting at least once a year. She stresses the importance of getting checked during major life events such as pregnancy, nursing, or surgery. Kate also emphasizes the need to replace bras regularly, as they can lose elasticity over time.

Not only does wearing the right bra size improve overall health, but it can also have a positive impact on appearance. Bella shares that many women have noticed a significant improvement in their waistline and breast shape with the right kind of bra. In some cases, women have even been able to achieve the appearance they desired without resorting to breast surgery.

To determine if your bra is the wrong fit, experts suggest looking for certain signs. If your bra straps constantly slip or your boobs appear smaller, it may be time for a new bra. Additionally, if you find yourself using the tightest hook on your bra, it’s a sign that your bra has stretched and is no longer providing the necessary support.

In conclusion, wearing the wrong bra size can have serious health implications. It is crucial for women to get fitted regularly and replace their bras as needed to ensure proper support and comfort.

Sources:

– Research by Brarsista and Evenly

– Bella Ngo, CEO of Brarista and chief bra fitter at Evenly

– Kate Taylor, founder of Evenly

– Photo credit: Getty Images