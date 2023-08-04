Ilika Signs Ten-year Manufacturing License with Cirtec Medical for Stereax Batteries

Ilika PLC, a solid-state battery technology company based in Romsey, England, has announced a ten-year manufacturing license agreement with Cirtec Medical for the production and commercialization of miniature Stereax solid-state batteries.

Under the agreement, Cirtec, a full-service outsource partner in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, will manufacture Ilika’s range of millimeter-scale batteries at its facility in Lowell, Massachusetts, USA. Both companies will initially share profits, followed by royalty-bearing manufacturing that aligns with industry norms.

While Ilika will continue to handle the cathode deposition process and battery formation in the UK, some machine sets will be transferred to the US for Cirtec to operate on loan from the second half of 2023. This transfer aims to support the manufacturing process.

Ilika plans to focus on advanced technology development and intellectual property licensing in support of Cirtec’s manufacturing and commercialization activities. The company expresses confidence in the partnership with Cirtec to ensure a high-quality, reliable, and scalable supply of Stereax batteries for their customers.

Graeme Purdy, CEO of Ilika, stated, “We are delighted to be working with Cirtec for the commercialization of Stereax. Cirtec has a very strong track record in the commercialization of miniature medical devices, and we believe this partnership is well-positioned to ensure a high quality, reliable, and scalable supply of Stereax batteries to our customers.”

With the manufacturing license agreement, Ilika aims to strengthen its position in the solid-state battery market. The company’s revenue guidance for the next few years remains unchanged, backed by the partnership with Cirtec.

This collaboration signifies a significant step towards the mass production and availability of miniature Stereax solid-state batteries, enabling advancements in various industries, including medical devices.