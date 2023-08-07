Ilika PLC Signs 10-Year Agreement with Cirtec Medical

Ilika PLC has recently announced a 10-year agreement with Cirtec Medical, a renowned US complex medical device company. Under this exclusive partnership, Cirtec will incorporate Ilika’s Stereax solid-state batteries into their medical devices. The agreement includes an initial profit sharing period, followed by a transition to a royalty on net sales.

This partnership not only establishes a strong relationship between the two companies but also serves as a significant validation of Ilika’s business model. According to Ilika CEO Graeme Purdy, the deal is an “absolutely fantastic verification and validation” of their products. While Stereax batteries have potential applications in various sectors such as the Internet of Things, Ilika is initially focusing on the medical device industry.

In addition to the medical device sector, Purdy also mentions the promising progress Ilika has made in the field of Goliath Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries. This indicates that Ilika’s efforts extend beyond medical devices, with potential developments in the EV sector in the future.

By partnering with Cirtec Medical, Ilika consolidates its position in the medical device industry and unlocks opportunities for future growth. This agreement not only demonstrates the value of Stereax solid-state batteries but also paves the way for further collaborations and advancements in the medical device sector.

Overall, the partnership between Ilika and Cirtec Medical marks a significant milestone for both companies and underscores Ilika’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering reliable energy solutions for various industries.