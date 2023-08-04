Ilika PLC’s Shares Soar After Partnership Announcement with Cirtec Medical

Ilika PLC has experienced a 10% surge in its shares following the announcement of a significant 10-year partnership with Cirtec Medical. This new agreement between the two companies will primarily focus on the manufacturing and sale of Ilika’s Stereax solid-state batteries. These batteries are specifically designed for use in minimally invasive surgical tools and implants.

As part of this collaboration, Cirtec Medical has been granted exclusive rights to manufacture the Stereax range, catering specifically to the medical industry. Furthermore, the agreement includes an initial profit sharing arrangement, followed by the payment of royalties.

This exciting development has had a positive impact on Ilika PLC’s share price, which has increased by 4.66p to reach 49.66p during morning trade. This significant increase reflects the promising potential of the partnership with Cirtec Medical and the demand for Ilika’s Stereax batteries in the medical field.

The partnership with Cirtec Medical will likely ensure a steady supply of Stereax batteries for use in medical devices, further establishing Ilika PLC as a leading provider in the sector. The Stereax batteries’ solid-state technology offers numerous advantages in terms of battery life, size, and overall performance, making them an ideal choice for medical applications.

With the exclusive manufacturing rights granted to Cirtec Medical, the partnership will foster a closer collaboration between the two companies, resulting in improved product development and enhanced accessibility of Stereax batteries for the medical industry.

This recent surge in Ilika PLC’s shares demonstrates the market’s confidence in the partnership with Cirtec Medical and the potential for growth in the medical battery sector.