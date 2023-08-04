CityLife

London-listed Ilika Sees Increase in Shares Following Agreement with Cirtec Medical

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Shares of Ilika, a solid-state battery technology company based in London, rose by as much as 14.55% in early trade. This increase followed the announcement of a ten-year agreement between Ilika and Cirtec Medical. The agreement grants a manufacturing license to Cirtec for the production of the Stereax range of mm-scale batteries at its facility in Lowell, Massachusetts, U.S.

The partnership between Ilika and Cirtec aims to ensure a reliable and scalable supply of Stereax batteries to Ilika’s customers. Graeme Purdy, Chief Executive of Ilika, expressed confidence in the collaboration, highlighting Cirtec’s successful track record in commercializing miniature medical devices.

As of 0722 GMT, Ilika’s shares were up 8.9% at 49.0 pence, reaching a peak of 51.55 pence earlier in the trading session. This positive market response reflects the market’s recognition of Ilika’s strategic move into the solid-state battery sector.

