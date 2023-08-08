Ilika and Cirtec Medical Sign 10-Year Manufacturing License Agreement

Ilika, a UK-based company specializing in solid-state batteries, and Cirtec Medical have entered into a 10-year manufacturing license agreement. This agreement allows Cirtec to produce Ilika’s Stereax range of mm-scale batteries at its facility in Lowell, USA.

The Stereax batteries developed by Ilika are known for their reliability and scalability, making them suitable for various applications such as cardiac sensing, neurostimulation, and smart orthopedics. The partnership with Cirtec, a company with a strong track record in commercializing miniature medical devices, is expected to ensure a high-quality and scalable supply of Stereax batteries to customers.

Graeme Purdy, CEO of Ilika, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, believing that Cirtec’s 20 years of experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing medical devices will greatly benefit the partnership. By integrating Stereax battery technology into Cirtec’s portfolio of medical device solutions, they can provide a reliable power source for innovative medical products.

Brian Highley, CEO of Cirtec Medical, also shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that the partnership with Ilika will expand Cirtec’s capabilities and support their offerings to the implantable and wearable device markets. This manufacturing license agreement allows Cirtec to enhance its range of medical device solutions and strengthen its position in the industry.

Overall, the partnership between Ilika and Cirtec Medical marks a significant step in advancing the development and production of innovative medical devices. With Cirtec’s manufacturing capabilities and Ilika’s expertise in solid-state battery technology, they are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for reliable and high-performing medical products.