Ilford Introduces New Half-Frame Disposable Camera

Ilford has unveiled its latest offering in the world of disposable cameras with the Ilfocolor Rapid Half Frame. This new product is available in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, with plans for release in Europe and North America in the near future.

The Ilfocolor Rapid Half Frame is a unique disposable camera that comes pre-loaded with ISO 400 color negative film. What sets it apart is that it is a half-frame camera, allowing for 54 separate shots instead of the typical 27 exposures found in standard disposable cameras.

The camera splits the standard 35mm frame in half vertically, resulting in two 18x24mm exposures. This design makes it particularly suited for portrait photography.

While half-frame cameras are not as common as their full-frame counterparts, they are gaining popularity. In 2022, Kodak introduced a half-frame point-and-shoot camera called the Kodak Ektar H35, which received positive reviews for its ease of use.

The Ilfocolor Half Frame features a fixed focus 31mm f/11 lens and a fixed shutter speed of 1/125s. It also includes a built-in flash with a 15-second recycle time. The camera is powered by a pre-loaded AAA battery.

The price of the Ilfocolor Half Frame is just under $22, making it an affordable option for those looking to explore the world of film photography without investing in a more expensive camera.

Disposable cameras have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, with many people embracing the retro appeal and simplicity of these devices. The Ilfocolor Rapid Retro, for example, was named the best “retro” disposable camera in PetaPixel’s guide to the best disposable cameras in 2023.

Overall, Ilford’s new half-frame disposable camera offers photographers a unique and affordable option to capture their memories on film.

