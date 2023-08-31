IIMA Hosts 3rd International Conference on Indian Business & Economic History

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is all set to host the 3rd International Conference on Indian Business & Economic History. This conference will provide a platform for researchers, scholars, and industry experts to exchange ideas and insights on various aspects of India’s business and economic history.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics including the impact of colonialism on Indian businesses, the role of entrepreneurship in India’s economic development, and the evolution of corporate governance in India. It will also explore the contribution of Indian businesses to the country’s economic growth, and the challenges they have faced over the years.

The event will feature keynote speeches by renowned scholars and industry leaders, who will share their knowledge and expertise in the field of Indian business and economic history. There will also be panel discussions and paper presentations, where participants can present their research findings and engage in fruitful discussions with fellow researchers.

One of the highlights of the conference will be a session on the role of technology in shaping the trajectory of Indian businesses. This session will delve into the digital transformation of Indian industries and the adoption of new technologies in various sectors.

By hosting this conference, IIMA aims to promote research and scholarship in Indian business and economic history. It also seeks to create a platform for industry-academia collaboration, where practitioners and researchers can come together to explore opportunities and challenges in the Indian business landscape.

The 3rd International Conference on Indian Business & Economic History promises to be an enriching experience for all participants, providing valuable insights into the evolution of Indian businesses and their contribution to the country’s economic growth.

Sources:

– Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA)

– Conference organizers