IGN Introduces AI-Powered Chatbot to Assist Gamers

IGN has unveiled a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that aims to assist gamers by providing answers to their questions and offering tips when they encounter difficulties in video games. The IGN Guides Chatbot is currently undergoing testing on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide and is expected to be made available for any video game that IGN has written a guide for since 1999.

Similar to the ChatGPT experience, users can interact with the chatbot by asking questions through a chat window. The AI utilizes natural language processing and draws knowledge from IGN’s game guides to provide relevant answers. Although the chatbot is currently in its Alpha state and only equipped to respond to questions about Tears of the Kingdom, it is accessible to anyone seeking assistance. Feedback from users is highly encouraged as IGN aims to improve the chatbot’s performance and ultimately reduce reliance on human game guides.

The ultimate goal of this feature is to offer a comprehensive search solution, enabling players to quickly find solutions to challenging problems without the need to navigate through multiple pages. IGN’s future plans include moving the chatbot behind an IGN login to ensure that it learns from the experiences of the website’s most dedicated gamers. This move seeks to enhance the chatbot’s capabilities and provide even more personalized assistance.

It is worth noting that IGN is owned by Ziff Davis, the parent company of PCMag.