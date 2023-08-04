Gaming Website Launches AI Chatbot to Assist Players

Gaming website IGN has introduced an AI chatbot to help players with troubleshooting and overcoming challenges in games. The purpose of this tool is to minimize the need for extensive online searches and browsing through forums and threads to find specific solutions.

At present, the chatbot is accessible only for IGN’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide. However, there are plans to expand its availability to other games in the future. While users will eventually require an IGN account to access the chatbot, it is currently open for anyone to test.

According to IGN, the chatbot’s capabilities are based on guides, tips, and expertise provided by the website’s experts. It also incorporates information from contributors’ playthroughs. The goal of the chatbot feature is to offer immediate and convenient solutions to users’ gaming queries without the need to navigate multiple pages.

Although the effectiveness of the chatbot is still being evaluated, it should be noted that it may direct users to relevant coverage on the IGN website. As IGN continues to improve and refine this AI tool, it has the potential to become a valuable resource for gamers who require assistance in overcoming difficult levels or challenges.