IGN Develops AI-Powered Chatbot for Game Assistance

IGN, a popular gaming platform, has introduced a new AI-powered chatbot called IGN Guides Chatbot. This chatbot utilizes the vast collection of game guides available on IGN to provide assistance and tips to users. Currently, the chatbot is being tested on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide, but the aim is to make it accessible for all video games that IGN has written guides for since 1999.

Similar to the ChatGPT experience, users can ask questions through a chat window, and the chatbot employs natural language processing and information from IGN’s game guides to provide relevant answers. Currently in an “Alpha” state, the chatbot can only answer questions about Tears of the Kingdom. However, anyone can utilize the chatbot and offer feedback to improve its performance.

IGN envisions this chatbot as a comprehensive solution for gamers seeking quick answers to challenging problems. By eliminating the need to navigate through multiple pages, the chatbot aims to provide immediate and convenient solutions, reducing reliance on extensive game guides.

In the future, IGN plans to integrate the chatbot into their login system to enable the AI-powered experience to learn from interactions with their most dedicated gamers.

(Note: IGN is owned by Ziff Davis, the parent company of PCMag.)