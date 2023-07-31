The International Finance Corporation (IFC) to Provide $180 Million Loan for Alkem’s Lithium Operation in Argentina

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced its plan to grant a loan of up to $180 million to Alkem Ltd., a major player in the lithium industry. The loan will be used for the development of Sal de Vida, a lithium operation based in Catamarca province, Argentina.

This investment marks IFC’s first entry into lithium mining. The loan package includes up to $100 million for IFC’s own account and up to $30 million in mobilization. Furthermore, a parallel loan of $50 million arranged by IFC is expected to close in the future to complete the financing package.

The goal of this investment is to foster the growth of global supply chains that facilitate the transition to a low-carbon future and generate employment opportunities. It will also strengthen Argentina’s position as a leading lithium producer and promote high sustainability standards within the mining industry.

Under the terms of the loan, Sal de Vida will be required to achieve several sustainability targets. These targets include increasing the representation of women in the workforce from 10% in 2022 to 26% by 2030 and raising the use of renewable energy in the production cycle to 50% by 2030.

Alkem’s Managing Director and CEO, Martin Perez de Solay expressed his excitement for the partnership with IFC and their commitment to long-term safe and sustainable operations. He emphasized the company’s dedication to setting the highest sustainability standards to benefit the economy of Catamarca through local employment, the development of supply chains, and community programs.

The loan will specifically support the construction and operation of a battery-grade lithium plant at Sal de Vida, situated in the Salar del Hombre Muerto at an altitude of 4,100 meters above sea level. The project’s first stage aims to produce 15,000 tons per year of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

Sal de Vida is strategically located within the Lithium Triangle, an area in the Andes encompassing parts of Chile, Bolivia, and Argentina. This region holds approximately 60% of the world’s known lithium metal resources in near-surface brines. Argentina alone accounts for 35% of global lithium resources and ranks third in proven reserves.