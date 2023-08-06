The Future of Artificial Intelligence: Four Key Questions that Need to be Answered

British physicist Professor Brian Cox believes that failing to find solutions to four crucial questions about artificial intelligence (AI) now could lead to significant challenges in the future. It is essential for humanity to address both immediate and long-term questions concerning AI.

One immediate concern is determining who should be in control of the decision-making process when AI systems are given control. Should it be solely left to the AI system, or should society have a democratic say in it? AI has a wide range of real-world applications, from self-driving cars to autocorrect on phones and diagnosing health conditions. However, Professor Cox raises a hypothetical scenario involving AI-powered automated driving systems. He questions who should be prioritized when faced with a situation where injuring either the driver or a pedestrian is inevitable.

The more complex questions revolve around the possibility of AI systems becoming as intelligent as humans in the future. These systems, known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), raise concerns about their legal status and whether they should have equal rights to humans if they surpass us in evolution. Professor Cox emphasizes the importance of regulating and controlling these systems now to prepare better for future challenges.

Apart from his thoughts on AI, Professor Cox also discussed his upcoming live stage show Symphonic Horizons, where he aims to address fundamental questions about human existence and space. His curiosity about life beyond Earth and the mystery of consciousness fuels his fascination with the unexplored frontiers of the universe.