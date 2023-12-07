Bob Michel Bridge Set to Reopen, Promising Faster Commutes for Peoria Area Residents

Residents of the Peoria area can look forward to shorter commute times as the Bob Michel Bridge is set to reopen in the coming weeks. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Secretary, Omer Osman, announced that weather permitting, the bridge will be accessible once again.

Originally built in 1993, the Bob Michel Bridge has served as a vital transportation link for thousands of commuters each day. However, over time, the increasing traffic took its toll on the structure, necessitating a deck replacement and rehabilitation.

“We recognized the urgent need to improve the Bob Michel Bridge to enhance efficiency and ensure safety for motorists,” stated Governor J.B. Pritzker during a visit to Peoria on Monday. The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic in March to facilitate the much-needed renovations.

Normally, IDOT bridge projects take several years to complete. However, the Bob Michel Bridge construction has progressed swiftly, with Osman noting that it is nearing completion after just nine months.

The bridge improvements include the addition of a 14-foot-wide lane designated for bicyclists and pedestrians, enhancing safety for non-vehicle traffic. A concrete barrier will separate the lane from vehicle traffic.

This project is part of a larger initiative to rebuild bridges and roads across the state, making it the most extensive endeavor of its kind in Illinois history. The total cost of the project is estimated at $25 million, aligning with the initial budget proposed in March.

State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth expressed her enthusiasm for the bridge improvements, emphasizing their potential to boost small businesses and tourism in Peoria. She explained that this investment would bring people together, facilitating growth, and fostering a thriving community.

The reopening of the Bob Michel Bridge signifies progress and promises a smoother and safer transportation experience for Illinois families. Commuters can anticipate faster travel times, improved accessibility, and enhanced connectivity within the Peoria area.