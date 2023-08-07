Sky Sports Uses AI to Select Premier League Dream Team

Sky Sports has harnessed the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assemble the perfect Premier League eleven for the start of the season. The team comprises players from different clubs, including one player from Newcastle United.

AI has become increasingly important in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), helping managers make crucial selection decisions. Sky Sports utilized the AI Points Predictions by Fantasy Football Hub to create the best FPL team for Gameweek 1, taking predicted points over the first five gameweeks into account.

The AI model has chosen the following eleven Premier League players:

– Ederson (£5.5m) with a predicted 22.5 points

– Gabriel (£5.0m) with a predicted 20.2 points

– John Stones (£5.5m) with a predicted 22.5 points

– Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) with a predicted 19.5 points

– Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) with a predicted 30.1 points

– Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) with a predicted 29.1 points

– Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) with a predicted 26.8 points

– Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) with a predicted 24.5 points

– Erling Haaland (£14.0m) with a predicted 41.8 points

– Callum Wilson (£8.0m) with a predicted 25.9 points

– Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) with a predicted 25.1 points

The selection of Callum Wilson can be attributed to his impressive performance in the latter part of the previous season. He contributed to 13 goals in the final 10 gameweeks and finished as the highest-scoring forward during that period. Furthermore, Wilson has been designated as the penalty taker for Newcastle United, successfully converting three penalties in the 2022/23 season.